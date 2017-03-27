Southampton are reportedly considering a move for Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho should Virgil van Dijk leave the club at the end of the season.

Southampton have reportedly lined up Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho as a possible replacement for Virgil van Dijk should the Dutchman leave the club this summer.

Van Dijk has been linked with a big-money move to either Chelsea or Manchester City at the end of the current campaign, with Southampton expected to command a fee in excess of £50m for the defender.

The Saints are growing increasingly resigned to the idea of losing Van Dijk and have begun to look at potential replacements, including the £15m-rated Nathan Ake moving in the opposite direction should Van Dijk join Chelsea.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Sakho has also emerged as a target for Claude Puel's side, with the 27-year-old Frenchman expected to leave Anfield this summer.

Sakho was frozen out of first-team duties by Jurgen Klopp before joining Crystal Palace on loan in January, since when he has helped the Eagles to three consecutive clean sheets.

Southampton were initially interested in bringing Sakho to St Mary's in January only to be put off by Liverpool's £20m asking price - a figure that would be more realistic if funded by the sale of Van Dijk.

The Saints are expected to face competition for Sakho's signature, though, with Palace and Napoli also thought to be considering a permanent move.