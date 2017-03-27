New Transfer Talk header

Southampton 'line up Mamadou Sakho as Virgil van Dijk replacement'

Southampton are reportedly considering a move for Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho should Virgil van Dijk leave the club at the end of the season.
Southampton have reportedly lined up Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho as a possible replacement for Virgil van Dijk should the Dutchman leave the club this summer.

Van Dijk has been linked with a big-money move to either Chelsea or Manchester City at the end of the current campaign, with Southampton expected to command a fee in excess of £50m for the defender.

The Saints are growing increasingly resigned to the idea of losing Van Dijk and have begun to look at potential replacements, including the £15m-rated Nathan Ake moving in the opposite direction should Van Dijk join Chelsea.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Sakho has also emerged as a target for Claude Puel's side, with the 27-year-old Frenchman expected to leave Anfield this summer.

Sakho was frozen out of first-team duties by Jurgen Klopp before joining Crystal Palace on loan in January, since when he has helped the Eagles to three consecutive clean sheets.

Southampton were initially interested in bringing Sakho to St Mary's in January only to be put off by Liverpool's £20m asking price - a figure that would be more realistic if funded by the sale of Van Dijk.

The Saints are expected to face competition for Sakho's signature, though, with Palace and Napoli also thought to be considering a permanent move.

Ben Gibson of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrews Stadium on December 07, 2013
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 