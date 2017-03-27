General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Pablo Zabaleta: 'Pep Guardiola preparation is fantastic'

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City full-back Pablo Zabaleta praises the "fantastic" preparation manager Pep Guardiola does for upcoming opponents.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 15:37 UK

Manchester City full-back Pablo Zabaleta has praised the "fantastic" level of Pep Guardiola's preparation for matches.

Guardiola has developed a reputation for his attention to detail when preparing for upcoming opponents, an aspect to his management which he has continued since arriving at the Etihad Stadium.

Zabaleta acknowledged that some players could find it "boring" at times, but insists that Guardiola is only ever looking to improve the players at his disposal.

"His passion is to try always to improve, or to try to find the right way to attack," he told talkSPORT.

"We watch a lot of videos, and sometimes I know it's a bit boring for some of the players to be watching videos every day, but for the players who really love football and enjoy watching... and I'm talking about 20 minutes of video, or 25 minutes, not an hour or two hours!

"He's always trying to improve the players and to improve the team. He likes to play out from the back and for the player on the ball to have two or three options. He likes always to give you solutions and information. The way he prepares for games is just fantastic."

Man City currently sit third in the Premier League table and return to action against Arsenal on Sunday.

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Read Next:
Yaya Toure wanted by both Milan clubs?
>
View our homepages for Pablo Zabaleta, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Pablo Zabaleta: 'Pep Guardiola preparation is fantastic'
 Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure wanted by both Milan clubs?
 Kevin De Bruyne in action during the international friendly between Belgium and Finland on June 1, 2016
Report: Kevin De Bruyne returning to Manchester City for groin injury treatment
Man City to pay £50m for Danny Rose?Report: Sevilla to pounce for Jesus NavasJoe Hart open to another loan spellPL quartet target move for Middlesbrough star?Toure: 'Defending can be annoying'
FA outlines Man City anti-doping rule breaksMan City accept FA misconduct chargeKevin De Bruyne suffers groin injuryReport: Man City preparing record Donnarumma bidLiverpool investigated for tapping up schoolboy?
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 