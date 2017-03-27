Manchester City full-back Pablo Zabaleta praises the "fantastic" preparation manager Pep Guardiola does for upcoming opponents.

Guardiola has developed a reputation for his attention to detail when preparing for upcoming opponents, an aspect to his management which he has continued since arriving at the Etihad Stadium.

Zabaleta acknowledged that some players could find it "boring" at times, but insists that Guardiola is only ever looking to improve the players at his disposal.

"His passion is to try always to improve, or to try to find the right way to attack," he told talkSPORT.

"We watch a lot of videos, and sometimes I know it's a bit boring for some of the players to be watching videos every day, but for the players who really love football and enjoy watching... and I'm talking about 20 minutes of video, or 25 minutes, not an hour or two hours!

"He's always trying to improve the players and to improve the team. He likes to play out from the back and for the player on the ball to have two or three options. He likes always to give you solutions and information. The way he prepares for games is just fantastic."

Man City currently sit third in the Premier League table and return to action against Arsenal on Sunday.