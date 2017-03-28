Oriol Romeu plays down Barcelona talk

Oriol Romeu says that he would turn down the chance to rejoin Barcelona because he is "very happy" at Southampton.

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has claimed that he would turn down the chance to rejoin Barcelona because he is "very happy" at his current club.

The 25-year-old started his career with Barcelona, but only made two first-team appearances for the Spanish giants before joining Chelsea in 2011.

The Spain Under-23 international struggled to settle at Stamford Bridge, however, and spent time on loan at Valencia and Stuttgart before joining Southampton on a permanent deal in 2015.

Romeu has been an ever-present for the Saints this season, making 37 appearances in all competitions and reportedly drawing attention with a host of impressive performances over the last few months.

Barcelona have recently been linked with a swoop for their former midfielder, but Romeu has dismissed suggestions that he could be lured back to Spain.

"I've been at Chelsea and Barcelona and haven't played, and I don't want to have this feeling," Romeu is quoted as saying by the Southampton Echo. "I'm feeling very happy here, and I won't give this away.

"The club has given me a massive welcome since the beginning, signing a new contract in January, and this support and confidence they have given me is something that no one has done before.

"I'm very pleased with what they've done for me and I just want to give this love back - I feel respected. If teammates have problems, sometimes they come and ask me."

"I'm an important part of the dressing room, which in the way you play gives you that respect. It's something I've always been looking for, and now that I have it I'm really enjoying it."

Romeu has started 26 of Southampton's 27 Premier League matches this season.