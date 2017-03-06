New Transfer Talk header

Barcelona 'eyeing Oriol Romeu'

Southampton's Oriol Romeu in action against Watford on March 4, 2017
A report claims that Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu is a summer transfer target for former club Barcelona.
By , European Football Editor
Last Updated: Monday, March 6, 2017 at 15:16 UK

Barcelona are reportedly preparing a summer swoop for Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu.

The 25-year-old started his career with Barcelona, but only made two first-team appearances for the Spanish giants before joining Chelsea in 2011.

The Spain Under-23 international struggled to settle at Stamford Bridge, however, and spent time on loan at Valencia and Stuttgart before joining Southampton on a permanent deal in 2015.

Romeu has been an ever-present for the Saints this season, making 31 appearances in all competitions and reportedly drawing attention with a host of impressive performances over the last few months.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the midfielder's form has not gone unnoticed at Camp Nou and Barcelona are considering re-signing the Spaniard as a back-up to Sergio Busquets.

Romeu has started 25 of Southampton's 26 Premier League matches this season.

Your Comments
