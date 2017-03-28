West Ham United are reportedly preparing a bid of £8.6m for Hoffenheim midfielder Steven Zuber.

The 25-year-old has impressed with the Bundesliga outfit this season, scoring three goals and setting up two more in 15 league appearances to help his side mount a challenge for a Champions League place.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the Hammers are gearing up to make a bid this summer and are confident of landing his signature for £8.6m.

The newspaper adds that the Premier League side will face competition from two other European sides, however, with Serie A champions Juventus and La Liga high-flyers Sevilla also having shown an interest.

Zuber, who moved to Hoffenheim in 2014, signed a new deal in January keeping him at the club until 2020.