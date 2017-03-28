Everton interested in MLS striker?

Everton reportedly line up a 21-year-old striker from the MLS as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

Everton have reportedly earmarked a young striker playing in the MLS as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international is expected to leave Goodison Park this summer after admitting that he will not sign a proposed new deal as he looks for a club that will help him "win titles and trophies".

According to The Sun, the Toffees are lining up a move for 21-year-old Cyle Larin - a striker for Orlando City - having sent scouts to watch him in action twice this season.

The Canadian hit 14 goals in 32 games last season and has got off to a flying start this term, scoring three times in his first two games.

Larin, who is expected to cost just £2m, has also been tracked by Championship sides Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion.