Everton interested in MLS striker?

Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Everton reportedly line up a 21-year-old striker from the MLS as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku.
Everton have reportedly earmarked a young striker playing in the MLS as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international is expected to leave Goodison Park this summer after admitting that he will not sign a proposed new deal as he looks for a club that will help him "win titles and trophies".

According to The Sun, the Toffees are lining up a move for 21-year-old Cyle Larin - a striker for Orlando City - having sent scouts to watch him in action twice this season.

The Canadian hit 14 goals in 32 games last season and has got off to a flying start this term, scoring three times in his first two games.

Larin, who is expected to cost just £2m, has also been tracked by Championship sides Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion.

