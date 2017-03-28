Marco Asensio wants Real Madrid stay

Spanish attacker Marco Asensio insists that he wants to stay at Real Madrid despite only starting six La Liga matches this season.

The 21-year-old joined Real Madrid from Mallorca in January 2014, but spent the second half of the 2014-15 campaign on loan at Mallorca, before representing Espanyol on loan during the entire 2015-16 season.

The Spain international returned to the Bernabeu last summer, however, and has scored eight times in 23 appearances for Los Blancos this term.

Asensio has only started six times in La Liga though, and it had been suggested that the youngster could leave Real Madrid for another loan at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

"At Real Madrid there are many players and they are very good," Asensio told Cadena SER. "It's very difficult to play and always when they give me the opportunity I will do the best possible to show that I can be there.

"I have it clear that I want to succeed at Real Madrid. My first option, always, is to stay and then we will see what happens next year, but my intention is to continue at Real Madrid."

Three of Asensio's eight Real Madrid goals this season have come in the Copa del Rey.