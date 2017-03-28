New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Neymar reiterates desire for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho to join Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho readjusts during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Neymar reiterates that he wants Barcelona to sign Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, who signed a new deal at Anfield in January.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 10:19 UK

Barcelona star Neymar has once again spoken of his desire to play alongside Liverpool maestro Philippe Coutinho at club level.

The pair have already struck up a friendship on the international stage with Brazil, and now Neymar is fuelling rumours that the Catalan giants are interested in Coutinho.

It was only two months ago when the 24-year-old penned a new long-term contract - thought to be without a release clause - at Anfield, but that has not stopped the rumour mill from churning.

Recently, Neymar claimed that Coutinho would "totally fit in" at the Camp Nou, and he has continued with the charm offensive.

"I would sign him," Neymar told Mundo Deportivo. "[Out of my Brazilian teammates] he's the player I see playing in Barcelona."

Coutinho, who joined the Reds from Inter Milan in 2013, has scored seven goals and made five others in 27 appearances in all competitions this season.

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Read Next:
Southampton line up Sakho as Van Dijk replacement?
>
View our homepages for Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Philippe Coutinho readjusts during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Neymar reiterates desire for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho to join Barcelona
 Roberto Firmino in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino to start for Brazil despite missing training
 Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Southampton 'line up Mamadou Sakho as Virgil van Dijk replacement'
Rush backs Liverpool for top-four spotWijnaldum backs Van Gaal for NetherlandsLiverpool assistant 'turns down job offers'PL top six all keen on Ben Gibson?Garcia confident of Liverpool for top four
Southgate "really impressed" with LallanaClubs prepared to meet Gray release clause?Coutinho unconcerned by Everton formKlopp 'not looking to cash in on Origi'Rakitic offered as part of Coutinho swap deal?
> Liverpool Homepage
More Barcelona News
Philippe Coutinho readjusts during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Neymar reiterates desire for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho to join Barcelona
 Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Manchester United 'to make £173m move for Neymar'
 Ivan Rakitic in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Ivan Rakitic offered to Liverpool as part of Philippe Coutinho swap deal?
Fabinho: 'Mbappe will end up at Real, Barca'Pirlo: 'Juventus can win Champions League'Eusebio: 'I would reject Barcelona'Conte 'blocks Chelsea move for Neymar'Barcelona end interest in Bellerin?
Belotti "definitely" will not leave TorinoDenis Suarez agent denies Napoli approachMadrid midfielder Isco rubbishes Barcelona linksJuventus striker Dybala targeted by Barcelona?Barcelona to build Johan Cruyff statue
> Barcelona Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 