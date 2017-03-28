Neymar reiterates that he wants Barcelona to sign Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, who signed a new deal at Anfield in January.

Barcelona star Neymar has once again spoken of his desire to play alongside Liverpool maestro Philippe Coutinho at club level.

The pair have already struck up a friendship on the international stage with Brazil, and now Neymar is fuelling rumours that the Catalan giants are interested in Coutinho.

It was only two months ago when the 24-year-old penned a new long-term contract - thought to be without a release clause - at Anfield, but that has not stopped the rumour mill from churning.

Recently, Neymar claimed that Coutinho would "totally fit in" at the Camp Nou, and he has continued with the charm offensive.

"I would sign him," Neymar told Mundo Deportivo. "[Out of my Brazilian teammates] he's the player I see playing in Barcelona."

Coutinho, who joined the Reds from Inter Milan in 2013, has scored seven goals and made five others in 27 appearances in all competitions this season.