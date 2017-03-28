Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Brazilian youngster Alan Souza Guimaraes.
The 17-year-old currently represents Palmeiras in his home country, and is under contract with the Brazilian outfit until the summer of 2019, which includes a buy-out clause of close to £45m.
According to ESPN Brasil, Real Madrid have been in contact with Palmeiras through the teenager's representative Juan Figer as they look to beat a host of clubs to the Brazil Under-17 midfielder.
The same report, however, claims that Manchester United are also closely monitoring developments after Jose Mourinho received a favourable report from his South American scouting team.
It is understood that Alan rejected a move to Inter Milan when he was just 13 years old.