Real Madrid 'eye Brazilian youngster Alan Souza Guimaraes'

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
© AFP
A report claims that Real Madrid want to sign Brazilian youngster Alan Souza Guimaraes, who currently represents Palmeiras.
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Brazilian youngster Alan Souza Guimaraes.

The 17-year-old currently represents Palmeiras in his home country, and is under contract with the Brazilian outfit until the summer of 2019, which includes a buy-out clause of close to £45m.

According to ESPN Brasil, Real Madrid have been in contact with Palmeiras through the teenager's representative Juan Figer as they look to beat a host of clubs to the Brazil Under-17 midfielder.

The same report, however, claims that Manchester United are also closely monitoring developments after Jose Mourinho received a favourable report from his South American scouting team.

It is understood that Alan rejected a move to Inter Milan when he was just 13 years old.

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Calderon: 'Real Madrid move up to Hazard'
Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
 Raphael Varane for Real Madrid on November 4, 2014
 Real Madrid's forward Raul reacts during the Santiago Bernabeu trophy football match Real Madrid CF vs Al-Sadd SC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on August 22, 2013
Gabriel Jesus of Brazil takes a pass during the FIFA Under-20 World Cup semi-final against Senegal on June 17, 2015
 Sports Mole logo
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on October 2, 2016
