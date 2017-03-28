A report claims that Real Madrid want to sign Brazilian youngster Alan Souza Guimaraes, who currently represents Palmeiras.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Brazilian youngster Alan Souza Guimaraes.

The 17-year-old currently represents Palmeiras in his home country, and is under contract with the Brazilian outfit until the summer of 2019, which includes a buy-out clause of close to £45m.

According to ESPN Brasil, Real Madrid have been in contact with Palmeiras through the teenager's representative Juan Figer as they look to beat a host of clubs to the Brazil Under-17 midfielder.

The same report, however, claims that Manchester United are also closely monitoring developments after Jose Mourinho received a favourable report from his South American scouting team.

It is understood that Alan rejected a move to Inter Milan when he was just 13 years old.