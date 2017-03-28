Derby County manager Gary Rowett reveals that out-on-loan striker Chris Martin is part of his future plans.

New Derby County manager Gary Rowett has revealed that on-loan striker Chris Martin is part of his future plans and will not be sold this summer.

The 28-year-old has impressed out on loan at the Rams' Championship rivals Fulham this season, scoring 10 goals and notching two assists in 27 league appearances to aid in their promotion charge.

Rowett's predecessor Steve McClaren made an unsuccessful attempt to bring Martin back to the iPro in January but the Scotland international did pen terms on a new long-term deal instead.

"I had a good conversation with Chris in the week," Rowett told the Derby Telegraph. "I think he is looking forward to coming back and being part of what we are doing.

"I have read some reports recently that I am going to imminently sell him. That is certainly not the case.

"With Chris, it was a case of: 'Look, we can't wait to get you back. Hopefully, you are looking forward to coming back. You are Derby County's player until someone says otherwise'.

"I told him one or two things that we would like to try to do next year and told him how we see him as part of that - and he seemed really enthused by what we were talking about."

Martin joined Derby on a free transfer from Norwich City in 2013 and since scored has 52 goals in 121 league appearances for the side.