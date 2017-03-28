Everton interested in Las Palmas defender?

Everton are reportedly preparing a summer bid for Las Palmas centre-back Mauricio Lemos.

Everton are reportedly preparing to make a bid for Las Palmas centre-back Mauricio Lemos this summer.

The 21-year-old has impressed with his performances for the La Liga side this season, scoring four times in 17 league appearances.

The Uruguay youth international moved to Las Palmas from Rubin Kazan last summer for less than £2m on a five-year deal.

According to reports in Spain, he is now expected to be sold on for significantly more than that and has a release clause of £26m in his contract.

The Toffees are leading the chase from the Premier League but are expected to compete with several La Liga sides for his signature.

Barcelona were among the clubs to have shown an interest immediately following his switch to Las Palmas but their interest was rebuffed.