Rangers desperate to keep hold of Chelsea target Billy Gilmour

Managing director Stewart Robertson admits that Rangers are hopeful of persuading Chelsea-linked youngster Billy Gilmour to remain at Ibrox beyond the end of the season.
Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson has insisted that his side will do all that they can to keep Billy Gilmour out of Chelsea's reach.

The Blues are said to have won the race to sign the 15-year-old midfielder, who has previously been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Rangers will receive just £150,000 in compensation for the promising teen prospect should he move on this summer, but Rangers are still hopeful of persuading him to stay at Ibrox during the formative years of his career.

"Billy has got a decision to make, really," Robertson is quoted as saying by The Sun. "It's a key stage of his career, we would love him to stay but we will see what happens.

"From a club's perspective we want to keep our best players and that's the key thing for us – that we do the best thing we can to try and retain his services."

Robertson also revealed that Rangers are searching for a new director of football to work alongside recently-appointed boss Pedro Caixinha.

