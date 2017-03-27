New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea 'win race for Rangers teen'

Chelsea reportedly beat a number of top European clubs to the signature of Rangers youngster Billy Gilmour.
Monday, March 27, 2017

Chelsea have reportedly won the race to sign Rangers teenager Billy Gilmour.

The 15-year-old midfielder has attracted interest from a host of clubs across Europe, including Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Manchester United, having impressed with his performances for the Scotland youth setup over the last 12 months.

According to Goal, Chelsea ran the rule over Gilmour with a trial at Cobham earlier this month and have now agreed a deal to sign him when he turns 16 on June 11.

The publication claims that the Premier League leaders have settled on a compensation fee of around £500,000 for the youngster, despite the Gers' best efforts to keep hold of him.

Gilmour has trained with the Rangers first team on several occasions this season but has yet to make a senior debut.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
