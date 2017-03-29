'Singled out' Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil casts doubt on his future in North London by admitting that his family would "welcome" a return to the Bundesliga.

Mesut Ozil has admitted that he 'loves' Arsenal but has refused to rule out a summer exit after being unfairly treated at the Emirates Stadium.

The 28-year-old has reached a standoff with the Gunners over a new contract in North London, seeing his future beyond the end of the season drawn into question.

Ozil now has around 14 months left to run on his current deal and could be sold in the summer if new terms are not agreed, with Manchester United and Bayern Munich among those to have been most recently linked with the Germany international.

Speaking to Sport Bild, the Arsenal ace was unwilling to confirm whether he is planning on staying in the Premier League this summer and said a return to his homeland would suit his family.

"I don't want to exclude [returning to Germany]," he said. "Many family members - my mother especially - would welcome it if I were closer to home. I still have a year on my contract and I love this club (Arsenal). At the moment, everything is still open.

"People know what I have achieved. That I am a World Cup winner, played for Real Madrid, set up 20 goals last season. When the team's on a bad run, somebody needs to be singled out, sadly most of the time it's me."

Recent reports suggested that Ozil, who recently returned to action following an absence from the Arsenal squad, is holding out for wages of £384,000 a week - three times his current salary.