Emre Mor acknowledges that he is playing for "one of the best teams in the world" in Borussia Dortmund, but wants to achieve his dream of running out for Real Madrid.

Borussia Dortmund forward Emre Mor has admitted that playing for Real Madrid is his "biggest dream", while also leaving the door open for a future switch to Barcelona.

The German club won the race to sign the 19-year-old from Nordsjaelland last summer, spending around £5m to land one of the hottest talents in European football at the time.

Mor has featured 15 times for Dortmund in all competitions this season, including four starts and four sub appearances in the Bundesliga, but he has already been linked with a potential move away in June.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have been credited with showing an interest, though the teenage talent is setting his sights on a move to La Liga with 11-time European Cup winners Madrid.

"Dortmund is one of the best teams in the world," he told Hurriyet. "I am learning a lot. I want to play for Real Madrid, to be a star.

"My biggest dream is to one day wear the Real Madrid jersey, even if it is a bit too early for it. I know myself and I think I could play for Barcelona, too. When? I do not know yet."

Mor got off the mark with his first international goal for Turkey on Monday, finding the net in the 3-1 win over Moldova.