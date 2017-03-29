Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos criticises Gerard Pique following recent comments made by the Barcelona centre-back towards Los Blancos.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has criticised Gerard Pique following comments made by the Barcelona centre-back in the aftermath of Spain's 2-0 win over France on Tuesday night.

Pique, speaking after the international friendly - where he played alongside Ramos - seemed to suggest that Madrid receive preferential treatment from match officials due to the presence of Los Blancos president Florentino Perez.

Ramos, however, has been quick to defend his club, and has hinted that Barcelona are actually the team that receive the rub of the green from referees.

"What Pique says won't change the values, our badge, our history or our titles. What he says will provoke headlines and sell newspapers but we live off of that. In every box seat strings are pulled, but if anything, [Barcelona] should in general have more to be quiet about then we do," Ramos told reporters.

Ramos and Pique remain Spain's first-choice centre-back partnership.