Real Madrid will reportedly instruct their legal team to look into comments made by Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique in the aftermath of Spain's 2-0 win over France on Tuesday night.

Pique seemingly suggested that Real Madrid receive preferential treatment from match officials due to the presence of Los Blancos president Florentino Perez, who - he implies - uses his powerful position to influence referees.

"I don't like the values Real Madrid transmit, although there are players there I really appreciate with and am friends with. I don't doubt Raul's madridismo and I'd never work at Real Madrid," Pique told reporters.

"What I don't like about Real Madrid is how those in the box seats pull the strings. I don't like what they transmit, as a club, what do you want me to tell you. Almost all of them are friends and I can play cards with them but we know how this works."

According to The Sun, Real Madrid are considering action against Pique, and will instruct their legal team to review the centre-back's comments.

Spanish champions Barcelona are currently two points behind leaders Madrid at the top of La Liga, while Los Blancos still have a game in hand.