Mar 28, 2017 at 8pm UK
France
0-2
Spain
 
FT(HT: 0-0)
Silva (69' pen.), Deulofeu (79')

Result: Gerard Deulofeu on target in Spain win over France at Stade de France

Spain's David Silva celebrates after scoring during the Group C Euro 2016 qualifying football match Luxembourg vs Spain at the Josy Barthel stadium in Luxembourg, on October 12, 2014.
Spain beat France 2-0 at the Stade de France to make it eight games without defeat, courtesy of goals from David Silva and Gerard Deulofeu.
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 21:57 UK

David Silva scored from the spot and Gerard Deulofeu added a second as Spain earned a 2-0 win over France in Tuesday's friendly at the Stade de France.

France's forward Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring a goal during the friendly football match between France and Jamaica at the Pierre Mauroy stadium, on June 08, 2014
