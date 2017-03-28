Result: Gerard Deulofeu on target in Spain win over France at Stade de France

Spain beat France 2-0 at the Stade de France to make it eight games without defeat, courtesy of goals from David Silva and Gerard Deulofeu.

David Silva scored from the spot and Gerard Deulofeu added a second as Spain earned a 2-0 win over France in Tuesday's friendly at the Stade de France. More to follow...

