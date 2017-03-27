New Transfer Talk header

Alexandre Lacazette 'at top of Arsenal wishlist'

Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Arsenal reportedly make Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette their number one transfer target this summer, but will face competition for his signature from Atletico Madrid.
Monday, March 27, 2017

Arsenal have reportedly made Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette their number one transfer target this summer.

The Gunners have held a long-standing interest in the 25-year-old and saw a bid of almost £30m turned down by Lyon last summer.

With uncertainty surrounding the future of Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal are looking at alternative options up front and reportedly plan to revive their attempts to bring Lacazette to the Emirates Stadium.

However, Marca reports that Arsene Wenger's side will face competition from Atletico Madrid if the Spanish outfit lose either Antoine Griezmann or Kevin Gameiro when the transfer window reopens.

Griezmann has been linked with a world-record move to Manchester United this summer, while Atletico are reportedly concerned that Gameiro could be a target for clubs in China.

Lacazette, who has scored 23 goals in 24 league appearances for Lyon this season, has been told that he will be allowed to leave the club this summer should a suitable offer arrive.

Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal (17) celebrates with Mesut Ozil as he scores their second goal during the Barclays Premier League match on March 4, 2015
