Mar 28, 2017 at 8pm UK
France
vs.
Spain
 

Team News: Kylian Mbappe handed full France debut in Spain friendly

Didier Deschamps of France reacts during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Quarter Final match between France and Germany at Maracana on July 4, 2014
© Getty Images
Kylian Mbappe is handed a surprise start for France in their friendly meeting with Spain, three days on from making his senior international bow for Les Blues.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 19:22 UK

AS Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe has been handed his first start for France in this evening's friendly meeting with Spain at the Stade de France.

A few days on from coming off the bench for his senior debut, the 18-year-old - linked with numerous European heavyweights in recent weeks - is given a chance to impress from the off.

Paris Saint-Germain duo Adrien Rabiot and Layvin Kurzawa also start for a youthful Les Blues side, as they look to pull one off against the team currently ranked four places below them in the FIFA rankings.

Spain are without Diego Costa from the off following the injury he picked up in training this week, meaning Real Madrid ace Alvaro Morata will lead the line, likely flanked by Andres Iniesta and Pedro.

Both teams boast plenty of Premier League players, meanwhile, including in goal where Hugo Lloris is up against David de Gea this evening.

France: Lloris; Jallet, Koscielny, Umtiti, Kurzawa; Tolisso, Kante, Rabiot; Mbappe, Gameiro, Griezmann

Spain: De Gea; Carvajal, Ramos, Pique, Alba; Busquets, Koke, Isco; Iniesta, Morata, Pedro

Hugo Lloris of France acknowledges the fans after defeating Honduras 3-0 during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group E match between France and Honduras at Estadio Beira-Rio on June 15, 2014
