Chelsea forward Diego Costa has been given the all-clear after an injury scare while on international duty with Spain.

The 28-year-old was forced to leave a training session early on Sunday with a foot and ankle injury.

In a statement on its website, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed: "Diego Costa was forced to leave the training session after being injured on his foot and ankle, due to which he was submitted to a series of tests (X-ray and TAC) at Sanitas Clinic in La Moraleja, where finally he was given the ok.

"The footballer is still under observation and will remain with the team during training camp.

"Chelsea FC medical services were informed of the player's condition."

Costa is expected to feature for Spain when they face France for a friendly in Paris on Tuesday night.