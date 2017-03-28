Mar 28, 2017 at 8pm UK
France
vs.
Spain
 

Diego Costa suffers injury scare with Spain

Diego Costa is unhappy with a missed chance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
© AFP
Chelsea striker Diego Costa is given the all-clear after picking up a foot and ankle injury while on international duty with Spain.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 18:30 UK

Chelsea forward Diego Costa has been given the all-clear after an injury scare while on international duty with Spain.

The 28-year-old was forced to leave a training session early on Sunday with a foot and ankle injury.

In a statement on its website, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed: "Diego Costa was forced to leave the training session after being injured on his foot and ankle, due to which he was submitted to a series of tests (X-ray and TAC) at Sanitas Clinic in La Moraleja, where finally he was given the ok.

"The footballer is still under observation and will remain with the team during training camp.

"Chelsea FC medical services were informed of the player's condition."

Costa is expected to feature for Spain when they face France for a friendly in Paris on Tuesday night.

Ben Gibson of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrews Stadium on December 07, 2013
Read Next:
PL top six all keen on Ben Gibson?
>
View our homepages for Diego Costa, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Ben Gibson of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrews Stadium on December 07, 2013
Premier League's top six all keen on Ben Gibson?
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Alvaro Morata 'keen on Chelsea move'
 Michy Batshuayi in action for Chelsea on August 20, 2016
Chelsea 'to offer Michy Batshuayi to Everton in Romelu Lukaku deal'
Chelsea 'win race for Rangers teen'Costa suffers injury scare with SpainConte 'blocks Chelsea move for Neymar'Niguez: 'Griezmann is happy at Atletico'Defender hints at possible Chelsea exit
Chelsea to turn down any offer for Hazard?Diego Costa hints at future France moveReport: Chelsea willing to offload WillianReal Madrid 'step up Hazard interest'Leipzig 'show interest in Chelsea youngster'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Spain News
Diego Costa is unhappy with a missed chance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Diego Costa suffers injury scare with Spain
 Spain midfielder David Silva in action during his side's international friendly with England at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Julen Lopetegui: 'Spain could have scored more against Israel'
 Spain midfielder David Silva in action during his side's international friendly with England at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Result: Spain too strong for Israel in Gijon
Team News: Costa leads Spain line against IsraelLive Commentary: Spain 4-1 Israel - as it happenedDeulofeu downplays talk of Barca returnRamos to give Gerard Pique "a big hug"Spain 'eye Harry Winks call-up'
Alvaro Morata ruled out of Madrid derbyAspas hails teammates following debutHerrera hails Spain's "togetherness"Lopetegui pleased with Spain comebackDier slams Herrera's "ridiculous" antics
> Spain Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 