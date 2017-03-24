World Cup
Mar 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Spain
4-1
IsraelIsrael
Silva (13'), Vitolo (45'), Costa (51'), Isco (88')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Refaelov (76')
Dasa (77')

Julen Lopetegui: 'Spain could have scored more against Israel'

Spain midfielder David Silva in action during his side's international friendly with England at Wembley on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Spain coach Julen Lopetegui says that his side should have scored more goals following their resounding 4-1 World Cup qualifying win over Israel.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 24, 2017 at 23:01 UK

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has suggested that his side could have scored more following their 4-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Israel.

La Roja were able to consolidate top spot in Group G after goals from David Silva, Vitolo, Diego Costa and Isco secured three points in Gijon, although Lopetegui has since stated that his charges could have been more clinical.

"I liked the intensity in our movement of the ball. At 3-0 up, we played less collectively, but overall it was a good match from us," said the Spanish coach, according to Football Espana.

"We stuck with our mentality. We scored four, but we were able to score many more. I'll stick with the collective, it's the way forward.

"There's no other way to compete at the highest level. Our objective is to get three points in each match. Before Italy comes the game against Macedonia, so we can't think about Italy yet."

Spain return to qualifying action when they face Macedonia in June.

Porto's Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui gestures from the touchline during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match between Chelsea and Porto at Stamford Bridge in London on December 9, 2015.
Read Next:
Lopetegui pleased with Spain comeback
>
View our homepages for Julen Lopetegui, David Silva, Vitolo, Diego Costa, Isco, Football
Your Comments
More Spain News
Spain midfielder David Silva in action during his side's international friendly with England at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Live Commentary: Spain 4-1 Israel - as it happened
 Spain's forward Diego Costa (L) vies with England's defender Phil Jones during the friendly football match Spain vs England at the Jose Rico Perez stadium in Alicante on November 13, 2015.
Team News: Diego Costa leads Spain line against visiting Israel
 Spain midfielder David Silva in action during his side's international friendly with England at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Result: Spain too strong for Israel in Gijon
Lopetegui: 'Spain could have scored more'Deulofeu downplays talk of Barca returnRamos to give Gerard Pique "a big hug"Spain 'eye Harry Winks call-up'Alvaro Morata ruled out of Madrid derby
Aspas hails teammates following debutHerrera hails Spain's "togetherness"Lopetegui pleased with Spain comebackDier slams Herrera's "ridiculous" anticsSpain squad take on mannequin challenge
> Spain Homepage
More Israel News
Spain midfielder David Silva in action during his side's international friendly with England at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Live Commentary: Spain 4-1 Israel - as it happened
 Spain's forward Diego Costa (L) vies with England's defender Phil Jones during the friendly football match Spain vs England at the Jose Rico Perez stadium in Alicante on November 13, 2015.
Team News: Diego Costa leads Spain line against visiting Israel
 Spain midfielder David Silva in action during his side's international friendly with England at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Result: Spain too strong for Israel in Gijon
Lopetegui: 'Spain could have scored more'Kompany 'proud' of Belgium achievementsResult: Belgium score three to ease past IsraelHalf-Time Report: Goalless between Belgium, IsraelTeam News: Belgium make four changes for Israel
Result: Cyprus victory confirms Wales qualificationPlayer Ratings: Wales 0-0 IsraelMatch Analysis: Wales 0-0 IsraelResult: Wales Euro 2016 hopes put on holdHalf-Time Report: Goalless between Wales, Israel
> Israel Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 