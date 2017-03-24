Spain coach Julen Lopetegui says that his side should have scored more goals following their resounding 4-1 World Cup qualifying win over Israel.

La Roja were able to consolidate top spot in Group G after goals from David Silva, Vitolo, Diego Costa and Isco secured three points in Gijon, although Lopetegui has since stated that his charges could have been more clinical.

"I liked the intensity in our movement of the ball. At 3-0 up, we played less collectively, but overall it was a good match from us," said the Spanish coach, according to Football Espana.

"We stuck with our mentality. We scored four, but we were able to score many more. I'll stick with the collective, it's the way forward.

"There's no other way to compete at the highest level. Our objective is to get three points in each match. Before Italy comes the game against Macedonia, so we can't think about Italy yet."

Spain return to qualifying action when they face Macedonia in June.