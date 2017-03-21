Sergio Ramos to give Gerard Pique "a big hug"

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos says that he will give Barcelona defender Gerard Pique "a big hug" when they meet on Spain national duty.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 16:17 UK

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has said that he will give Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique "a big hug" when they meet on international duty.

The pair frequently clash on and off the pitch while playing for their respective clubs in La Liga but Ramos insists that they put their differences aside when they reunite as teammates for the Spain national side.

"It's the way it is between Real Madrid and Barcelona and that will not change," he told reporters.

"Now, I will give him a hug. We have become accustomed to throwing stones, but we take it without malice and it is always healthy.

"That serves as something for you to sell. The key is the unity in the team, and that cannot be lost."

Spain take on Israel this Friday in a World Cup qualifier before travelling to France for a friendly next Tuesday.

Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Read Next:
Alvaro Morata ruled out of Madrid derby
>
View our homepages for Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois: 'I don't see myself playing for Real Madrid'
 Sergio Ramos gets involved with the shirtless action after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Sergio Ramos to give Gerard Pique "a big hug"
 Gareth Bale puts a tender arm around Cristiano Ronaldo during the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Gareth Bale 'unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo treatment'
Report: Real Madrid consider SchmeichelGareth Bale "getting better and stronger"Zidane: 'We suffered at San Mames'Marcelo hails "important" winResult: Real Madrid go five points clear at top
Live Commentary: Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid - as it happenedZidane: 'Mbappe turned down Madrid for Monaco'Leicester to face Atletico in CL quartersZidane: 'Real Madrid want to avoid Leicester'Chelsea planning double swoop to replace Costa?
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Barcelona News
Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016
Hector Bellerin: Barcelona interest "special"
 Sergio Ramos gets involved with the shirtless action after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Sergio Ramos to give Gerard Pique "a big hug"
 Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 4-2 Valencia - as it happened
Barcelona not ruling out Klopp appointmentBarca chief: 'Messi will definitely renew deal'Pique: 'Barcelona still in title hunt'Luis Enrique hails Andre GomesPique: 'New formation tough on defence'
Neymar: 'I want to play in England'Fernandez: 'Iniesta to stay at Barca'Result: Barcelona win thriller against ValenciaIniesta 'rejects two China offers'Sevilla boss Sampaoli denies Barcelona contact
> Barcelona Homepage
More Spain News
Sergio Ramos gets involved with the shirtless action after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Sergio Ramos to give Gerard Pique "a big hug"
 Harry Winks in action for Spurs in the Europa League on February 25, 2016
Spain 'eye Harry Winks call-up'
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Alvaro Morata ruled out of Madrid derby with muscle strain
Aspas hails teammates following debutHerrera hails Spain's "togetherness"Lopetegui pleased with Spain comebackDier slams Herrera's "ridiculous" anticsSpain squad take on mannequin challenge
Henderson 'disappointed' with Spain drawResult: Spain stun England with late doubleLive Commentary: England 2-2 Spain - as it happenedTeam News: England make three changes for Spain clash Lopetegui: 'Southgate is improving England'
> Spain Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid27205271284365
2Barcelona28196381255663
3Sevilla28176552341857
4Atletico MadridAtletico28167552232955
5Villarreal28139639201948
6Real Sociedad28153104239348
7Athletic Bilbao28135103532344
8EibarEibar2811894439541
9Espanyol28101084039140
10AlavesAlaves28101082933-440
11Celta Vigo27115114045-538
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2898114445-135
13Real Betis2887133144-1331
14Valencia2886143851-1330
15Malaga2869133345-1227
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2869133143-1227
17Leganes2868142241-1926
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2856173157-2621
19Granada2847172558-3319
20Osasuna2818192867-3911
> Full Version
 