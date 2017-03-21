Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos says that he will give Barcelona defender Gerard Pique "a big hug" when they meet on Spain national duty.

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has said that he will give Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique "a big hug" when they meet on international duty.

The pair frequently clash on and off the pitch while playing for their respective clubs in La Liga but Ramos insists that they put their differences aside when they reunite as teammates for the Spain national side.

"It's the way it is between Real Madrid and Barcelona and that will not change," he told reporters.

"Now, I will give him a hug. We have become accustomed to throwing stones, but we take it without malice and it is always healthy.

"That serves as something for you to sell. The key is the unity in the team, and that cannot be lost."

Spain take on Israel this Friday in a World Cup qualifier before travelling to France for a friendly next Tuesday.