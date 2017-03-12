Mar 12, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
2-1
Real Betis
Ronaldo (40'), Ramos (81')
Marcelo (87')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sanabria (25')
Piccini (30')
Piccini (78')

Keylor Navas accepts blame for Antonio Sanabria goal

Keylor Navas for Real Madrid on August 31, 2014
Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas vows to "return to good times" as he looks to bounce back from another high-profile mistake.
Monday, March 13, 2017 at 10:13 UK

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has vowed to "return to good times" after making another high-profile mistake during Sunday night's La Liga clash with Real Betis.

Navas, who was fortunate not to be sent off in the first period after colliding with Betis midfielder Darko Brasanac, was at fault for the opening goal of the match after allowing Antonio Sanabria's tame effort to drop over the line.

The Costa Rican faced whistles from the Bernabeu in the second period of his team's 2-1 win, but the stopper is confident that he can once again win over the boo-boys in the Spanish capital.

"I stopped the shot [from Antonio Sanabria] and when I tried to catch it, my posture was not the best," Navas told reporters.

"I touched the ball with my right hand but it was bad luck, ugly. They are circumstances which you don't want to see but I had to keep going. I know my teammates trust me, and I've promised them that these things will not happen again.

"I enter the pitch very calmly and I try to do my work. There are times when things do not go well but you have to keep a cool head. I had good and bad moments but I hope to return to good times."

Cristiano Ronaldo levelled for Real Madrid in the 40th minute, before Sergio Ramos headed the home side's winner late on.

Sergio Ramos and his associated wife at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
