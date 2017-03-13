Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Report: West Ham United trigger one-year extension to Adrian contract

West Ham United reportedly trigger a one-year extension to goalkeeper Adrian's contract at the London Stadium. Read more.

Report: Everton midfielder Ross Barkley on Tottenham Hotspur radar

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is a key transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, according to reports. Read more.

Toby Alderweireld 'close to extending Tottenham Hotspur contract'

Toby Alderweireld is said to be on the verge of signing a new Tottenham Hotspur contract which will remove his buyout clause. Read more.

Report: Arsenal, Chelsea scouts watching Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa

Highly-rated Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa is said to be a target for Arsenal and Chelsea. Read more.

Report: Premier League trio keen on Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto

Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City are all said to be monitoring Udinese and Czech Republic midfielder Jakub Jankto. Read more.

Report: Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta on radar of West Ham United

West Ham United are keen on signing Manchester City veteran defender Pablo Zabaleta on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to reports. Read more.

Mesut Ozil: 'My future does not depend on Arsene Wenger'

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil reveals that he has held talks with the club over a new deal, but he is currently only focused on events on the field. Read more.

Southampton 'join race for Manchester City keeper Joe Hart'

A report claims that Manchester City's Joe Hart could be offered a Premier League lifeline by Southampton at the end of the season, either on loan or a permanent move. Read more.

Manchester United in advanced talks with Kevin Strootman?

Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman could finally be on his way to Manchester United, as a report claims that talks have reached an advanced stage over a summer switch. Read more.

Report: Jesse Lingard a summer target for Chelsea, Arsenal

Versatile Manchester United wideman Jesse Lingard is reportedly on the radar of both Chelsea and Arsenal, who could capitalise on his uncertain future in the summer. Read more.