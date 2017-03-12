West Ham United are keen on signing Manchester City veteran defender Pablo Zabaleta on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Argentina international has been a long-serving star at the Etihad Stadium, but his contract expires in the summer and it is believed that he not be offered a new deal.

Meanwhile, the right-back has been a problem for West Ham this season, with youngster Sam Byram and ex-Liverpool defender Alvaro Arbeloa failing to make the position their own.

As a result, the Daily Mail claims that Slaven Bilic will make a move for Zabaleta, who would be available as a free transfer, in the summer window.

Zabaleta has made a total of 327 appearances for Man City since his move from Espanyol in 2008.