West Ham United have expressed an interest in signing veteran Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta at the end of the season, according to reports.
The Argentina international has been a long-serving star at the Etihad Stadium, but his contract expires in the summer and it is believed that he not be offered a new deal.
Meanwhile, the right-back has been a problem for West Ham this season, with youngster Sam Byram and ex-Liverpool defender Alvaro Arbeloa failing to make the position their own.
As a result, the Daily Mail claims that Slaven Bilic will make a move for Zabaleta, who would be available as a free transfer, in the summer window.
Zabaleta has made a total of 327 appearances for Man City since his move from Espanyol in 2008.