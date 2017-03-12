New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta on radar of West Ham United

Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City in action the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
West Ham United are keen on signing Manchester City veteran defender Pablo Zabaleta on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to reports.
West Ham United have expressed an interest in signing veteran Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Argentina international has been a long-serving star at the Etihad Stadium, but his contract expires in the summer and it is believed that he not be offered a new deal.

Meanwhile, the right-back has been a problem for West Ham this season, with youngster Sam Byram and ex-Liverpool defender Alvaro Arbeloa failing to make the position their own.

As a result, the Daily Mail claims that Slaven Bilic will make a move for Zabaleta, who would be available as a free transfer, in the summer window.

Zabaleta has made a total of 327 appearances for Man City since his move from Espanyol in 2008.

