West Ham United reportedly trigger a one-year extension to goalkeeper Adrian's contract at the London Stadium.

West Ham United have triggered a contract option to keep goalkeeper Adrian at the club for another season, it has been reported.

The Spaniard has featured just once for the Hammers since the turn of the year, and has not played in the Premier League since the draw with Stoke City in early November.

Despite the 30-year-old falling down the pecking order, however, The Sun reports that West Ham have decided to keep him as cover and competition for current first-choice stopper Darren Randolph.

Adrian, whose current deal expires in the summer, joined West Ham from Real Betis in 2013 and has made 118 appearances for the East Londoners in all competitions.