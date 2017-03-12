New Transfer Talk header

Report: West Ham United trigger one-year extension to Adrian contract

West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United reportedly trigger a one-year extension to goalkeeper Adrian's contract at the London Stadium.
By , Reporter
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 21:12 UK

West Ham United have triggered a contract option to keep goalkeeper Adrian at the club for another season, it has been reported.

The Spaniard has featured just once for the Hammers since the turn of the year, and has not played in the Premier League since the draw with Stoke City in early November.

Despite the 30-year-old falling down the pecking order, however, The Sun reports that West Ham have decided to keep him as cover and competition for current first-choice stopper Darren Randolph.

Adrian, whose current deal expires in the summer, joined West Ham from Real Betis in 2013 and has made 118 appearances for the East Londoners in all competitions.

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Darren Randolph, Adrian
 West Ham United defender Winston Reid in action during the Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on August 28, 2016
Report: Winston Reid given pay rise at West Ham United
 Benik Afobe reacts to having a penalty saved during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and West Ham United on March 11, 2017
Live Commentary: Bournemouth 3-2 West Ham United - as it happened
expand
 