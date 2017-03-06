New Transfer Talk header

Slaven Bilic not in market for new goalkeeper

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic insists that he is not in the market for a new goalkeeper.
Monday, March 6, 2017

It has been widely reported that Bilic wants to sign a new number one for the 2017-18 campaign, and Chelsea's Asmir Begovic has recently been linked with a switch to the London Stadium.

The Hammers boss, however, has revealed that he is "happy" with current goalkeepers Darren Randolph and Adrian, who he both expects to still be with the club next season.

"We have been linked with many players in the last three transfer windows, including Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic," Bilic wrote in his column for the London Evening Standard.

"In those three windows, though, I have said a few times that the only position in the team I have absolutely no interest in discussing is the goalkeeping spot. I was happy — and I am still happy — with Adrian and Darren Randolph.

"If you ask me whether they will both still be here next season, I would say yes. You can never be 100& certain in football, of course, and maybe one of them will knock on the door and say he is unhappy but even if that happens, I will try to persuade them to stay at the club."

West Ham are in Premier League action at home to Chelsea on the Monday Night Football.

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
