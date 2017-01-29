West Ham United will reportedly try to sign goalkeeper Joe Hart from Manchester City at the end of the season.

West Ham United have reportedly earmarked Joe Hart as a top target during the summer transfer window.

The Hammers are understood to be in the market for a new goalkeeper after Adrian lost his place in the side to Darren Randolph earlier this season.

Hart, who is currently on loan at Serie A side Torino, is expected to leave Manchester City at the end of the campaign having been shipped out by Pep Guardiola last summer in favour of Claudio Bravo.

Bravo's performances have been questioned so far this season, but Guardiola will reportedly still allow Hart to leave the club, with the England international also linked with a move to Liverpool.

Hart has made 20 Serie A appearances for Torino this season, keeping five clean sheets.