Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City are all said to be monitoring Udinese and Czech Republic midfielder Jakub Jankto.

A number of Premier League clubs have sent scouts to watch Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto, according to reports.

The 21-year-old was impressive on loan at Ascoli last season, and was a key player in helping the Serie B side avoiding the drop to Lega Pro.

This season, Jankto has forced his way into the Udinese first team and has been praised for his composure, vision and passing from the centre of the park.

As a result, the Birmingham Mail believes that Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City have all begun monitoring the player with a view to a summer move.

Jankto was signed by Udinese in 2014 from Czech club Slavia Prague.