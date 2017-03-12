A report claims that Manchester City's Joe Hart could be offered a Premier League lifeline by Southampton at the end of the season, either on loan or a permanent move.

Southampton are reportedly the latest side to have shown an interest in signing Joe Hart from Manchester City.

The 29-year-old is currently on a season-long loan spell with Torino in Italy and does not expect to return to the Citizens next season.

Hart is certainly not short of potential suitors, however, as a string of Premier League clubs - as well as Torino - are understood to be preparing bids for a permanent move at the end of the campaign.

According to The Sun, Southampton are worried about losing Fraser Forster in the summer and are quietly teeing up a move for his England international teammate.

It is claimed that City would also consider loaning Hart to the Saints as they are not considered a title rival, but a permanent approach from Torino is favoured.

Hart has made 26 league appearances for the Maroons since joining in August, keeping six clean sheets during that time.