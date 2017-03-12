New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Southampton 'join race for Manchester City keeper Joe Hart'

Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Manchester City's Joe Hart could be offered a Premier League lifeline by Southampton at the end of the season, either on loan or a permanent move.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 10:56 UK

Southampton are reportedly the latest side to have shown an interest in signing Joe Hart from Manchester City.

The 29-year-old is currently on a season-long loan spell with Torino in Italy and does not expect to return to the Citizens next season.

Hart is certainly not short of potential suitors, however, as a string of Premier League clubs - as well as Torino - are understood to be preparing bids for a permanent move at the end of the campaign.

According to The Sun, Southampton are worried about losing Fraser Forster in the summer and are quietly teeing up a move for his England international teammate.

It is claimed that City would also consider loaning Hart to the Saints as they are not considered a title rival, but a permanent approach from Torino is favoured.

Hart has made 26 league appearances for the Maroons since joining in August, keeping six clean sheets during that time.

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Read Next:
Hart: 'I don't expect Man City return'
>
View our homepages for Joe Hart, Fraser Forster, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the FA Cup quarter-final between Middlesbrough and Manchester City on March 11, 2017
Live Commentary: Middlesbrough 0-2 Manchester City - as it happened
 Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Southampton 'join race for Manchester City keeper Joe Hart'
 Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the FA Cup quarter-final between Middlesbrough and Manchester City on March 11, 2017
Result: Manchester City coast into FA Cup semi-finals
Guardiola: 'Season-defining week ahead'Team News: Boro, City shuffle packs ahead of FA Cup clashGuardiola: 'Trophyless season would be a failure'Karanka: 'Mourinho better than Guardiola'Guardiola targets return to "special" Wembley
Pep Guardiola coy on Joe Hart's futureMan City defender keen on West Ham move?Guardiola wins PL Manager of the Month awardHart: 'I don't expect Man City return'Preview: Middlesbrough vs. Manchester City
> Manchester City Homepage
More Southampton News
Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Southampton 'join race for Manchester City keeper Joe Hart'
 Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini in action during his side's EFL Cup final with Manchester United at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Stefano Okaka: 'Manolo Gabbiadini could play for Real Madrid'
 Jose Fonte in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Jose Fonte: 'I never handed in a transfer request at Southampton'
Barcelona 'eyeing Oriol Romeu'Man City 'eyeing £115m triple swoop'Redmond hails 'joyful' Saints sidePuel happy with "fantastic" GabbiadiniResult: Saints edge past Watford in thriller
Team News: Saints unchanged against WatfordPuel unhappy with "crazy" fixture schedulePuel: 'Southampton must now look forward'Garry Monk in contention for Rangers job?Southampton interested in Leeds defender?
> Southampton Homepage
More Torino News
Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Southampton 'join race for Manchester City keeper Joe Hart'
 On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Joe Hart: 'I don't expect Manchester City return'
 On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Jonathan Barnett: 'Manchester City yet to discuss Joe Hart future'
Hart amazed by "positive vibes" in TurinMan City to use Hart as Belotti deal makeweight?Southgate 'reassures Hart of England place'Torino to look into permanent Hart deal?Southampton interested in Leeds defender?
Guardiola hints Hart has no Man City futureMihajlovic: 'Leicester don't deserve a manager'Hart allowed to join top-six rival?Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'Bilic rules out making Joe Hart move
> Torino Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 