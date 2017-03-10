Goalkeeper Joe Hart suggests that he does not expect to play for Manchester City again after being loaned out to Torino last summer.

Goalkeeper Joe Hart has suggested that he does not expect to play for Manchester City next season, despite the club's problems in the position during the current campaign.

During the summer, Hart joined Torino on a season-long loan deal after being replaced by Claudio Bravo, but the former Barcelona stopper now finds himself on the bench at the Etihad Stadium after a number of errors since his arrival.

However, the England number one has indicated that he has accepted that he is "surplus to requirements" at his parent club and will need to consider his options after completing his spell in Italy.

The 29-year-old told BBC Sport: "I'd say I'm pretty much surplus to requirements at my parent club at the moment.

"I've got to be realistic. I love that club and I've always said that as long as they wanted me, I would be there but I was always cautious when I said that because I'm aware that at the big, big clubs stuff can change quickly, as can opinions and people in charge.

"Not everyone is going to like you, not everyone is going to want to play you and that's the business side of it, which I've grown into and I'm certainly not going to take personally. I want to play football, I love to play football so if that opportunity is not going to be given there then I'm going to have to look elsewhere and may have to make somewhere else my home."

Hart has made 25 appearances for Torino in Serie A, keeping five clean sheets.