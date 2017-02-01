New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart 'undergoes talks with Chelsea'

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, who is currently on loan at Torino, reportedly undergoes talks with Chelsea ahead of a possible summer move to Stamford Bridge.
Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart reportedly held talks with Chelsea executives on transfer deadline day yesterday.

Hart's future at the Etihad Stadium remains uncertain, with the England number one being sent out on loan to Torino last summer after manager Pep Guardiola brought in Claudio Bravo from Barcelona.

Bravo's performances have been widely questioned since his arrival in England, but Hart is still expected to leave City when his loan spell in Italy comes to an end.

The likes of Liverpool and West Ham United have been linked with moves for the 29-year-old, but Calciomercato claims that Premier League leaders Chelsea have now entered the race.

Chelsea were unsuccessful in their attempts to sign a second-choice keeper during the January transfer window, although any move for Hart is likely to see current number one Thibaut Courtois leave the club.

Hart was reportedly filmed arriving at a Milan hotel in order to meet Chelsea officials on Tuesday, although it is unclear whether City would be willing to sell to a Premier League rival.

