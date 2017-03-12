Mar 12, 2017 at 2pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
6-0
Millwall
Eriksen (31'), Heung-min (41', 54', 91'), Alli (72'), Janssen (79')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Wallace (43'), Craig (57')

Report: FA to investigate after Son Heung-min subjected to racist chants

Son Heung-min celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on May 8, 2016
Racist chants aimed at Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min during his side's FA Cup quarter-final win over Millwall will reportedly be looked into by the Football Association.
Racist chants directed at Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min during his side's FA Cup quarter-final win over Millwall are to be investigated by the Football Association, according to reports.

The South Korea international bagged a hat-trick as Spurs cruised to a 6-0 victory over the Lions at White Hart Lane on Sunday, putting them in the semi-finals of the competition.

Son reportedly found himself subject of a number of taunts from opposition fans, including cries of "DVD" and "he's selling three for a fiver", which seem to suggest a stereotype of Asians as bootleg film sellers.

According to BBC Sport, these purported incidents of racist chanting will be looked into by the FA.

Millwall are still under investigation by the English football governing body after Leicester City complained about the behaviour of some of the club's fans following their victory in the previous round.

