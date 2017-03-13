Mar 13, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Man Utd
 

Chelsea's Eden Hazard determined to lift FA Cup

Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Chelsea ace Eden Hazard says that he is eager to win the FA Cup with the Blues.
Chelsea star Eden Hazard has spoken of his determination to win the FA Cup with the club.

The Belgian has tasted success in the Premier League, Europa League and League Cup since joining the Blues in 2012, but is yet to lift England's most famous domestic cup.

"The FA Cup for all the fans does mean something special. They won a lot in the past 10 years," Hazard told Chelsea TV ahead of Monday's quarter-final clash with Manchester United. "Since I signed for Chelsea I never won this cup.

"The FA Cup is something we want to win, but when you play for Chelsea it is not something you think about a lot because you want to win every game.

"My target is to give everything and only if we win the trophies will I be relaxed."

Chelsea are competing for silverware on two fronts this season, with the club sitting top of the Premier League with a 10-point lead over closest rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
