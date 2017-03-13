Chelsea ace Eden Hazard says that he is eager to win the FA Cup with the Blues.

The Belgian has tasted success in the Premier League, Europa League and League Cup since joining the Blues in 2012, but is yet to lift England's most famous domestic cup.

"The FA Cup for all the fans does mean something special. They won a lot in the past 10 years," Hazard told Chelsea TV ahead of Monday's quarter-final clash with Manchester United. "Since I signed for Chelsea I never won this cup.

"The FA Cup is something we want to win, but when you play for Chelsea it is not something you think about a lot because you want to win every game.

"My target is to give everything and only if we win the trophies will I be relaxed."

Chelsea are competing for silverware on two fronts this season, with the club sitting top of the Premier League with a 10-point lead over closest rivals Tottenham Hotspur.