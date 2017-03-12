General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Report: Paul Pogba flies Italian chef over to Manchester to work for him

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
A tabloid report claims that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has relocated his favourite Italian chef from Turin to work for him in England.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 21:47 UK

Manchester United midfielder has relocated his favourite Italian cook in England to work for him, according to reports.

The 23-year-old spent four years in Italy playing for Juventus before returning to former club Old Trafford in 2016 for a world-record fee.

According to The Sun, the chef was responsible for Pogba's meals when he played for the Bianconeri, and he enjoyed her food so much that he has now found her and her family a home in Altrincham, close to where he lives.

A source quoted by the tabloid reportedly said: "Paul loves his food and so he's pulled out all the stops to get his chef over. He particularly loves spag bol and the way she cooks it for him.

"She's struggling a bit with the weather at the moment though and her little lad can hardly speak a word of English."

Pogba has made 39 appearances in all competitions this season for Man United, scoring seven goals and registering five assists.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba celebrates with the EFL Cup trophy following his side's win over Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Read Next:
Conte warns players to be wary of Pogba
>
View our homepages for Paul Pogba, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Kevin Strootman in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Manchester United in advanced talks with Kevin Strootman?
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Real Madrid give David de Gea two-month deadline to decide over Spain return?
 Jesse Lingard of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on November 7, 2015 in Manchester, England.
Report: Jesse Lingard a summer target for Chelsea, Arsenal
Eden Hazard determined to lift FA CupSmalling keen to make up for heavy Chelsea lossConte warns players to be wary of PogbaMichael Carrick: 'Chelsea have our respect'Premier League trio tracking Canada ace?
Man United to make Alexis Sanchez bid?Karanka: 'Mourinho better than Guardiola'Preview: Chelsea vs. Manchester UnitedFellaini: 'United will show quality'Conte: 'United have one of best squads'
> Manchester United Homepage


You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 