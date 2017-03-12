A tabloid report claims that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has relocated his favourite Italian chef from Turin to work for him in England.

The 23-year-old spent four years in Italy playing for Juventus before returning to former club Old Trafford in 2016 for a world-record fee.

According to The Sun, the chef was responsible for Pogba's meals when he played for the Bianconeri, and he enjoyed her food so much that he has now found her and her family a home in Altrincham, close to where he lives.

A source quoted by the tabloid reportedly said: "Paul loves his food and so he's pulled out all the stops to get his chef over. He particularly loves spag bol and the way she cooks it for him.

"She's struggling a bit with the weather at the moment though and her little lad can hardly speak a word of English."

Pogba has made 39 appearances in all competitions this season for Man United, scoring seven goals and registering five assists.