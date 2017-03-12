Sergio Ramos 'dedicates goal to wife'

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos dedicates his winning goal in Sunday's 2-1 success over Real Betis to his wife.

Ramos netted in the 81st minute of the La Liga contest at the Bernabeu as Real Madrid came from one goal behind to secure all three points and move above Barcelona to the top of the table.

Ramos has conceded that his team "have to improve" if they are to have a successful season, but the centre-back refused to hide his delight after scoring his third goal in the space of a week.

"In football what is important is the result, but it is right that we have to improve our play a little more so that the fans can enjoy it," Ramos told Movistar+.

"I am happy to score again, I dedicate it to my wife. It was a strange game, the team did some things well, Betis defended well and the few chances we had didn't end in a goal, so we had to go on the counter. It was important to win to put ourselves top."

Next up for Real Madrid is a trip to Athletic Bilbao in the league next weekend.