General view of Bernabeu

Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo 'to become dad to twins via surrogate'

Cristiano Ronaldo at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is expecting to become the father to twin boys "very soon".
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 10:10 UK

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly to become the father of twin boys via a surrogate mother based in the United States.

According to The Sun, Ronaldo has told his close friends that he is expecting to add to his family "very soon", seven years after the birth of his only other child.

Cristiano Jr was born in 2010, also understood to be through a surrogate, though the full identity of the mother has never been revealed.

A source is quoted by the publication as saying: "He feels the time is right for his boy to have brothers to grow up with. Cristiano and his family can't wait to meet the new members of their clan.

"He likes to keep a tight lid on his private life but has told loved ones and close friends the baby boys are due to arrive very soon."

Ronaldo is currently a relationship with model Georgina Rodriguez.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally shows some modesty during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Ronaldo 'taken home in ambulance'
>
View our homepages for Cristiano Ronaldo, Cristiano Jr, Georgina Rodriguez, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Cristiano Ronaldo at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo 'to become dad to twins via surrogate'
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Real Madrid give David de Gea two-month deadline to decide over Spain return?
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Danilo in training on March 6, 2017
Liverpool keeping tabs on Real Madrid full-back Danilo?
Miami to host summer El Clasico fixturePorto's Dalot 'on Barca, Real radar'Bale asks Real Madrid to buy Alli?Eden Hazard "fully committed" to ChelseaCasemiro offers support to under-fire BBC
Real Madrid 'weighing up Hazard swoop'Result: Real Madrid through to quarter-finalsLive Commentary: Napoli 1-3 Real Madrid - as it happenedTeam News: Ronaldo, Bale return for Real MadridIsco 'keen on Manchester City move'
> Real Madrid Homepage


You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
 