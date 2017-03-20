Gerard Pique admits that Barcelona's new 3-4-3 formation leaves the Spanish champions vulnerable in defensive areas.

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique has admitted that Luis Enrique's new 3-4-3 formation has left the Spanish champions vulnerable in defensive areas.

Enrique switched to a three-man defence after losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash last month, and that formation has remained in recent weeks.

Barcelona struggled in that set-up in a 2-1 defeat to Deportivo La Coruna earlier this month, however, while they conceded two more goals in Sunday night's 4-2 win over Valencia at Camp Nou.

Pique has admitted that Barcelona's defence are 'suffering a little bit more' in the new formation, which often leaves three centre-backs against two of the opposition's forward players.

"They're the risks we take," Pique told reporters. "We are an offensive team, we like to attack, but that comes with consequences.

"So at the back we suffer a little more because there's more space behind us and at the moment we're adapting to it. To be a Barca defender comes with a special responsibility and those are the risks you have to take."

Barcelona are currently second in the La Liga standings - two points behind league leaders Real Madrid, who still have one game in hand.