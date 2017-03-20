General view of Camp Nou

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique insists that his team can still win La Liga this season, despite Real Madrid's advantage at the top.
Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique has insisted that his team can still win La Liga this season.

Sunday's 4-2 win over 10-man Valencia saw Barcelona close the gap on league leaders Real Madrid to just two points, although Zinedine Zidane's side still have a game in hand over their rivals.

Barcelona also still have to travel to the Bernabeu in next month's El Clasico, but Pique has said that it is still "very possible" for the Catalan giants to retain the Spanish title.

"I see La Liga as very possible. There are many games to go and the difference between the leaders is very small," Pique told reporters.

Barcelona have taken more away points (30) than Real Madrid (29) this season, but Los Blancos are unbeaten in their 14 league matches at the Bernabeu this term, collecting 36 points in the process.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
