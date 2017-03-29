New Transfer Talk header

Barcelona, Arsenal 'join race for midfielder Corentin Tolisso'

Lyon's Corentin Tolisso during the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso is reported to be on the radar of Barcelona and Arsenal, who could rival both Juventus and Chelsea in making a bid.
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Barcelona and Arsenal are the latest European sides to show an interest in signing Corentin Tolisso from Lyon, according to a report.

The 22-year-old has six goals and three assists in 25 Ligue 1 appearances this term, while also finding the net on two occasions in the Champions League.

Tolisso's impressive form for Les Gones is said to have attracted interest from the likes of Juventus and Chelsea, with the former rumoured to be close to agreeing a summer deal.

It is suggested by Spanish newspaper Sport that Barcelona are also now in the hunt for the France international, however, while Arsenal could also table a bid at the end of the season.

Barca's technical director Robert Fernandez is claimed to have attended France's international friendly with Spain on Tuesday night to get an up-close view of Tolisso in action.

The midfielder came on 10 minutes from time in place of Thomas Lemar at the Stade de France, but was unable to prevent his side from falling to a 2-0 loss.

