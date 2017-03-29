New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard: 'My kids are settled in London'

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea ace Eden Hazard says that his kids are "very settled in London", amid talk that he could leave for Real Madrid in a £100m deal later this year.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 21:41 UK

Eden Hazard has dropped a hint that he will reject a move away from Chelsea this summer by insisting that his children are happy living in London.

The Belgium international already appears to be at the centre of the biggest saga of the upcoming summer transfer window, having been linked with a £100m switch to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are reportedly prepared to go all out to bring Hazard to the Bernabeu, while Chelsea are said to have responded to the speculation by offering the player a vastly improved deal.

Amid the growing links to Madrid, however, Hazard has made it clear that his family is currently content in the English capital.

Asked by the Blues' official website where he sees himself living after retiring from football, he said: "Maybe I will live in Belgium, to be close to the family, or else I could go somewhere with nice weather. My kids are very settled in London so it could be here, that's a long way off yet so we will see."

Hazard has 11 goals in 26 league appearances this season and is on course to winning the PFA Player of the Year award for the second time in three years.

Will Eden Hazard leave Chelsea for Real Madrid this summer?

Yes
No
Yes
10.3%
No
89.7%
Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Read Next:
Calderon: 'Real Madrid move up to Hazard'
>
View our homepages for Eden Hazard, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard: 'My kids are settled in London'
 Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates with manager Ronald Koeman after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Ronald Koeman reluctant to sell wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku
 Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Arsenal ace Alexis Sanchez fuels speculation of Chelsea switch
Gale: Sanchez "perfect replacement" for HazardRangers desperate to keep hold of Chelsea targetCahill: 'Chelsea are adapting to new challenges'Chelsea offer Eden Hazard £300k a week?Met Police close Man United chants investigation
Calderon: 'Real Madrid move up to Hazard'Chelsea in Pastore, Costa swap deal?Chelsea 'make Sanchez top transfer target'Southampton line up Sakho as Van Dijk replacement?Chelsea 'win race for Rangers teen'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard: 'My kids are settled in London'
 A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
Borussia Dortmund forward Emre Mor 'dreams' of playing for Real Madrid
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Ramon Calderon: 'Real Madrid move up to Eden Hazard'
Ramos warns Isco over Real Madrid exitCoentrao understands Zidane snubRamos hits back at Pique commentsGerard Pique facing legal action?Mbappe: 'I'm not ready for Real Madrid'
Liverpool to spend £43m on Rodriguez?Marco Asensio wants Real Madrid stayReal Madrid 'eye Brazilian youngster'Raul refuses to rule out Barcelona moveFabinho: 'Mbappe will end up at Real, Barca'
> Real Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 