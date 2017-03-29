Chelsea ace Eden Hazard says that his kids are "very settled in London", amid talk that he could leave for Real Madrid in a £100m deal later this year.

The Belgium international already appears to be at the centre of the biggest saga of the upcoming summer transfer window, having been linked with a £100m switch to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are reportedly prepared to go all out to bring Hazard to the Bernabeu, while Chelsea are said to have responded to the speculation by offering the player a vastly improved deal.

Amid the growing links to Madrid, however, Hazard has made it clear that his family is currently content in the English capital.

Asked by the Blues' official website where he sees himself living after retiring from football, he said: "Maybe I will live in Belgium, to be close to the family, or else I could go somewhere with nice weather. My kids are very settled in London so it could be here, that's a long way off yet so we will see."

Hazard has 11 goals in 26 league appearances this season and is on course to winning the PFA Player of the Year award for the second time in three years.