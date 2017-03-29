New Transfer Talk header

Kylian Mbappe: 'I'm not ready for Real Madrid'

AS Monaco winger Kylian Mbappe suggests that he does not feel ready to move to a club of Real Madrid's stature after speculation regarding his future.
AS Monaco winger Kylian Mbappe has suggested that he would only consider joining Real Madrid when he is at the "top of his game".

After his sparking form for Monaco in Ligue 1, reports have linked the 18-year-old with a summer switch to the Bernabeu.

However, Mbappe - who won his first cap for France on Tuesday night - has indicated that he wants to continue his development at his current club.

He told reporters: "Today, I am at Monaco. Real Madrid, we will see later. For the moment, I am at Monaco. Real Madrid is a great club, but I still have a lot to learn.

"Real Madrid is a club that you should go to when you are mature, at the top of your game. I do not think that I am at the top of my game yet."

Despite his age, Mbappe has already scored 20 goals in 42 appearances in the first team at Monaco.

