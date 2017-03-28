Youri Djorkaeff: 'Kylian Mbappe should not copy Anthony Martial'

French Youri Djorkaeff waves to the crowd after the football exhibition match between France's 1998 World Cup champions and a world selection team, on July 12, 2008
© Getty Images
Former France international Youri Djorkaeff claims that Anthony Martial's underwhelming second campaign at Manchester United should act as a warning to Kylian Mbappe.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 19:42 UK

Youri Djorkaeff has warned Kylian Mbappe not to rush into making a big-money move from AS Monaco and instead learn from Anthony Martial's switch to Manchester United.

Martial joined the Red Devils from Monaco for a fee of £36m in September 2015 on the back of an impressive campaign of his own, making him the world's most expensive teenager.

The France international adapted well in his first full campaign at Old Trafford, topping the scoring charts for United in the Premier League with 11 goals, but he has found life tougher this time around and was tempted to join Sevilla in January.

Djorkaeff, who spent two years in English football with Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers, believes that his compatriot should think carefully before making a decision over his long-term plans.

"If I were the president of PSG, I would sign him, but I would not be the only one [in for him]," he is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

"He has tremendous potential, but he must be in the right conditions. Look at Martial, when you go to a big club, you have to adapt and discover something else. Mbappe must pay attention to all this."

Mbappe, handed his full debut for France in Tuesday's international debut with Spain in Paris, has found the net 19 times in 32 appearances for Monaco this term.

Fabinho celebrates scoring during the Ligue 1 game between PSG and Monaco on March 20, 2016
Read Next:
Fabinho: 'Mbappe will end up at Real, Barca'
>
View our homepages for Youri Djorkaeff, Kylian Mbappe, Anthony Martial, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
French Youri Djorkaeff waves to the crowd after the football exhibition match between France's 1998 World Cup champions and a world selection team, on July 12, 2008
Youri Djorkaeff: 'Kylian Mbappe should not copy Anthony Martial'
 Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Manchester United 'to make £173m move for Neymar'
 Raphael Varane for Real Madrid on November 4, 2014
Raphael Varane talks up "special relationship" with Jose Mourinho
McNair: 'I forced Man United exit'Man Utd 'in talks to sign American starlet'Rashford learning from Ibrahimovic, RooneyPL top six all keen on Ben Gibson?Villa 'prepare £3m bid for United keeper'
Rashford: 'I am a different player now'Conte 'blocks Chelsea move for Neymar'Southgate: 'Shaw must rise to Man Utd test'Niguez: 'Griezmann is happy at Atletico'Man City to pay £50m for Danny Rose?
> Manchester United Homepage
More AS Monaco News
French Youri Djorkaeff waves to the crowd after the football exhibition match between France's 1998 World Cup champions and a world selection team, on July 12, 2008
Youri Djorkaeff: 'Kylian Mbappe should not copy Anthony Martial'
 French former star player Thierry Henry hold the name of Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo who won the 2014 FIFA Ballon d'Or award on January 12, 2015
Thierry Henry hails "thinker" Kylian Mbappe
 Fabinho celebrates scoring during the Ligue 1 game between PSG and Monaco on March 20, 2016
Fabinho: 'Kylian Mbappe will end up at Real Madrid or Barcelona'
Benzema warns Mbappe against leaving MonacoLloris impressed by 'mature' MbappeReport: Bayern join Bernardo Silva racePerez refuses to rule out Mbappe bidMan United 'table £95m Mbappe bid'
Monaco defender wary of move to Premier LeagueArsenal, Chelsea interested in Brozovic?Chelsea 'agree terms with Bakayoko'Report: Arsenal to replace Ozil, SanchezKylian Mbappe "very calm" over interest
> AS Monaco Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 