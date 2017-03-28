Former France international Youri Djorkaeff claims that Anthony Martial's underwhelming second campaign at Manchester United should act as a warning to Kylian Mbappe.

Martial joined the Red Devils from Monaco for a fee of £36m in September 2015 on the back of an impressive campaign of his own, making him the world's most expensive teenager.

The France international adapted well in his first full campaign at Old Trafford, topping the scoring charts for United in the Premier League with 11 goals, but he has found life tougher this time around and was tempted to join Sevilla in January.

Djorkaeff, who spent two years in English football with Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers, believes that his compatriot should think carefully before making a decision over his long-term plans.

"If I were the president of PSG, I would sign him, but I would not be the only one [in for him]," he is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

"He has tremendous potential, but he must be in the right conditions. Look at Martial, when you go to a big club, you have to adapt and discover something else. Mbappe must pay attention to all this."

Mbappe, handed his full debut for France in Tuesday's international debut with Spain in Paris, has found the net 19 times in 32 appearances for Monaco this term.