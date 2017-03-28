Crowd generic

Thierry Henry hails "thinker" Kylian Mbappe

French former star player Thierry Henry hold the name of Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo who won the 2014 FIFA Ballon d'Or award on January 12, 2015
Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry pays tribute to "thinker" Kylian Mbappe, claiming that the AS Monaco forward has the potential to "go a long way in the game".
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has paid tribute to "thinker" Kylian Mbappe, and has backed the AS Monaco forward to develop into one of the best players in the world.

Mbappe, 18, has scored 19 times in all competitions for Monaco this season, including 14 goals in his last 12 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit.

The teenager's form has led to suggestions that Manchester United, Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid all want to prise him away from Monaco at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Mbappe has also been compared to a young Henry in various quarters, and the former Arsenal forward has paid tribute to his fellow Frenchman for 'understanding the game'.

"I don't like comparing players. Mbappe has to become Mbappe. And that's all," Henry told Canal Plus. "But my word, he is good. Ooh la la. I met him, and he gave me the impression that he has a good head on his shoulders. l really like watching him play. He thinks.

"There's a thing that annoys me sometimes. We talk about players, 'He's quick, he's strong, he can jump high'. We never talk about players' brains and that annoys me.

"When I watch him dribble, he's thinking. He thinks when he plays and that for me is the most important thing in a player. He thinks. He uses his brain. Yes, he's quick, but he's thinking and that is the sign of a kid who can go a long way in the game."

Mbappe also made his senior France debut in his country's 3-1 win over Luxembourg last week.

Hugo Lloris of France acknowledges the fans after defeating Honduras 3-0 during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group E match between France and Honduras at Estadio Beira-Rio on June 15, 2014
