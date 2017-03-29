New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Juventus to make move for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin?

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on September 17, 2016
© SilverHub
Juventus are reportedly planning to move for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin during the summer transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 13:59 UK

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Juventus ahead of the summer transfer window.

It has previously been suggested that the Gunners would have to fend off interest from Barcelona for the right-back, who spent time at Camp Nou until the age of 16.

However, after it was alleged that Barcelona had ended their pursuit of the Spaniard, it appeared that Arsenal would not face a fight to keep him at the Emirates Stadium, but it has now been claimed that another European giants is interested in his signature.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus want to strengthen their squad at the end of the season, and Bellerin has been placed towards the top of their shortlist.

Bellerin recently signed a long-term deal in North London, meaning that Juventus would have to spend big on the 22-year-old, but it has been reported that his new contract has not swayed them against making a bid for his services.

The player has scored three times in 102 appearances for the Premier League side.

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on September 17, 2016
Read Next:
Barcelona end interest in Bellerin?
>
View our homepages for Hector Bellerin, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Arsenal 'will demand no less than £50m for Alexis Sanchez'
 Alexis Sanchez reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Chelsea 'make Alexis Sanchez top transfer target'
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Arsene Wenger to announce decision on future after Manchester City match?
Giroud: 'I'm working hard to regain place'Italian giants to move for Arsenal defender?Ballack: 'Ozil running out of options'Fernandez: 'Bellerin deal very difficult'Why Man City will inflict further misery on Wenger
Lucas expects Arsene Wenger to stayBayern lead race for Alexis Sanchez?Giroud: 'My goal better than Carroll's'Wright wants urgency from Oxlade-ChamberlainPL top six all keen on Ben Gibson?
> Arsenal Homepage
More Juventus News
Erik Lamela makes it three during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Spurs pair Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko attracting interest from Italy?
 Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on September 17, 2016
Juventus to make move for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin?
 Juventus' midfielder Andrea Pirlo celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final football match Juventus vs Olympique Lyonnais, on April 10, 2014
Andrea Pirlo: 'Juventus can win Champions League'
West Ham want Hoffenheim midfielder?Juventus, Napoli chasing Dusan Tadic?Arsenal interested in Southampton midfielder?Juventus striker Dybala targeted by Barcelona?Corentin Tolisso 'close to Juve move'
Chelsea, Real Madrid 'want Alex Sandro'James urges Hart to join JuventusMan City to rekindle Bonucci interest?Man Utd, Arsenal 'scout Tiemoue Bakayoko'Leicester to face Atletico in CL quarters
> Juventus Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 