Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Juventus ahead of the summer transfer window.

It has previously been suggested that the Gunners would have to fend off interest from Barcelona for the right-back, who spent time at Camp Nou until the age of 16.

However, after it was alleged that Barcelona had ended their pursuit of the Spaniard, it appeared that Arsenal would not face a fight to keep him at the Emirates Stadium, but it has now been claimed that another European giants is interested in his signature.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus want to strengthen their squad at the end of the season, and Bellerin has been placed towards the top of their shortlist.

Bellerin recently signed a long-term deal in North London, meaning that Juventus would have to spend big on the 22-year-old, but it has been reported that his new contract has not swayed them against making a bid for his services.

The player has scored three times in 102 appearances for the Premier League side.