Barcelona end interest in Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin?

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on September 17, 2016
Barcelona reportedly decide to end their interest in Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin due to the player's valuation.
Last Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 11:24 UK

Barcelona have reportedly decided to end their long-standing interest in signing Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.

The Catalan giants have been pursuing Bellerin for some time, with the pacey defender having being at the club until the age of 16 before moving to North London.

However, Arsenal have strengthened their stance on the 22-year-old by handing him a six-year contract and it appears that their valuation of the right-back - said to be in excess of £45m - has put off Barcelona.

According to Marca, the La Liga outfit have opted to look at other players, with Valencia's Joao Cancelo now said to be a target.

Barcelona have struggled to replace Dani Alves and it appears that they are looking at signing a player who can occupy the position for a number of years, rather than filling in as a stop-gap for the Brazilian.

Cancelo - who is also 22 years of age - has made 82 appearances for Valencia since signing for the club in 2014.

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016
