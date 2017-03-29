Tottenham Hotspur pair Erik Lamela and Moussa Sissoko are reportedly being chased by three clubs in Serie A.

Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan have all reportedly taken an interest in raiding Tottenham Hotspur during the summer.

With the season drawing to a close, clubs from around Europe are already plotting their moves in the transfer market, and it appears that Spurs may face a battle to keep hold of Erik Lamela, and receive a sizeable fee for Moussa Sissoko.

According to The Mirror, Inter will attempt to take advantage of Lamela only having two years remaining on his current contract by lodging a bid in the region of £10m.

While the Argentine winger is highly regarded by boss Mauricio Pochettino, he has not featured for Spurs since October 25 due to injury.

In Sissoko's case, Spurs are said to welcome interest in his signature after his struggle to impress at White Hart Lane since a £30m move from Newcastle United.

The 27-year-old has made just 10 starts in all competitions, with his other 16 appearances coming from the substitutes' bench, but it has been suggested that Juventus and AC Milan are keen on adding him to their respective squads.