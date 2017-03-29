New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sergio Ramos warns Isco over Real Madrid exit

Sergio Ramos clutches a fetching washbag as he arrives for the game between Valencia and Real Madrid on January 3, 2016
© Getty Images
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos warns teammate Isco off leaving the Bernabeu at the end of the season.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 18:59 UK

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has claimed that Isco 'would not have it any better' if he decides to leave the Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Isco's future at Real Madrid has been called into question in recent months, with the Spain international said to be frustrated with his inability to hold down a regular spot in the team's first XI.

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has spoken glowingly about the 24-year-old in recent weeks, but the player himself recently hinted that he could leave at the end of the season in search of first-team football.

Ramos has claimed that the Real Madrid dressing room are desperate for Isco to remain at the Bernabeu, but understands that the attacker "has to find his equilibrium and his happiness".

"We hope Isco will stay. He won't have it any better anywhere else than he does at Madrid," Ramos told reporters. "He has to find his equilibrium and his happiness. Isco is managing the situation very calmly and is leaving side everything that doesn't have to do with his happiness or playing good football."

Isco's current contract at Real Madrid will expire at the end of next season.

Fabio Coentrao for Real Madrid on August 12, 2014
Read Next:
Coentrao understands Zidane snub
>
View our homepages for Sergio Ramos, Zinedine Zidane, Isco, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Ramon Calderon: 'Real Madrid move up to Eden Hazard'
 Sergio Ramos clutches a fetching washbag as he arrives for the game between Valencia and Real Madrid on January 3, 2016
Sergio Ramos warns Isco over Real Madrid exit
 Sergio Ramos gets involved with the shirtless action after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Sergio Ramos hits back at Gerard Pique comments
Coentrao understands Zidane snubGerard Pique facing legal action?Mbappe: 'I'm not ready for Real Madrid'Liverpool to spend £43m on Rodriguez?Marco Asensio wants Real Madrid stay
Real Madrid 'eye Brazilian youngster'Raul refuses to rule out Barcelona moveFabinho: 'Mbappe will end up at Real, Barca'Alvaro Morata 'keen on Chelsea move'Varane talks up Mourinho relationship
> Real Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid27205271284365
2Barcelona28196381255663
3Sevilla28176552341857
4Atletico MadridAtletico28167552232955
5Villarreal28139639201948
6Real Sociedad28153104239348
7Athletic Bilbao28135103532344
8EibarEibar2811894439541
9Espanyol28101084039140
10AlavesAlaves28101082933-440
11Celta Vigo27115114045-538
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2898114445-135
13Real Betis2887133144-1331
14Valencia2886143851-1330
15Malaga2869133345-1227
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2869133143-1227
17Leganes2868142241-1926
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2856173157-2621
19Granada2847172558-3319
20Osasuna2818192867-3911
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 