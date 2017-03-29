Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos warns teammate Isco off leaving the Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has claimed that Isco 'would not have it any better' if he decides to leave the Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Isco's future at Real Madrid has been called into question in recent months, with the Spain international said to be frustrated with his inability to hold down a regular spot in the team's first XI.

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has spoken glowingly about the 24-year-old in recent weeks, but the player himself recently hinted that he could leave at the end of the season in search of first-team football.

Ramos has claimed that the Real Madrid dressing room are desperate for Isco to remain at the Bernabeu, but understands that the attacker "has to find his equilibrium and his happiness".

"We hope Isco will stay. He won't have it any better anywhere else than he does at Madrid," Ramos told reporters. "He has to find his equilibrium and his happiness. Isco is managing the situation very calmly and is leaving side everything that doesn't have to do with his happiness or playing good football."

Isco's current contract at Real Madrid will expire at the end of next season.