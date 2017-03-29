A report claims that Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho will leave Sporting Lisbon at the end of the season.

Sporting Lisbon have reportedly accepted that they will lose William Carvalho at the end of the season.

Carvalho, who was part of the Portugal squad that won Euro 2016, came through the youth system at Sporting before making his first-team debut in 2011.

The 24-year-old is contracted to his Portuguese club until the summer of 2020, but Manchester United, Everton, Arsenal and Manchester City have all been linked with big-money moves for the defensive midfielder.

According to A Bola, Sporting are desperate to keep hold of Carvalho, but are 'resigned' to losing the Portuguese at the end of the season due to the player's willingness to depart.

Carvalho has scored once in 25 league appearances for Sporting this season.