New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sporting Lisbon 'resigned to William Carvalho exit'

ortugal's midfielder William Carvalho takes part in a training session in Praia del Rey, near Obidos, on November 11, 2013
© Getty Images
A report claims that Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho will leave Sporting Lisbon at the end of the season.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 18:13 UK

Sporting Lisbon have reportedly accepted that they will lose William Carvalho at the end of the season.

Carvalho, who was part of the Portugal squad that won Euro 2016, came through the youth system at Sporting before making his first-team debut in 2011.

The 24-year-old is contracted to his Portuguese club until the summer of 2020, but Manchester United, Everton, Arsenal and Manchester City have all been linked with big-money moves for the defensive midfielder.

According to A Bola, Sporting are desperate to keep hold of Carvalho, but are 'resigned' to losing the Portuguese at the end of the season due to the player's willingness to depart.

Carvalho has scored once in 25 league appearances for Sporting this season.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Man City 'eyeing £115m triple swoop'
>
View our homepages for William Carvalho, Football
Your Comments
More Sporting Lisbon News
ortugal's midfielder William Carvalho takes part in a training session in Praia del Rey, near Obidos, on November 11, 2013
Sporting Lisbon 'resigned to William Carvalho exit'
 Sporting's midfielder Adrien Silva in action against Benfica on November 9, 2013
Sporting Lisbon lower asking price for Leicester City target Adrien Silva?
 Rui Patricio of Sporting Clube de Portugal during the UEFA Group G Champions League football match between NK Maribor and Sporting Lisbon at the Ljudski vrt Stadium on September 17, 2014
Arsenal lining up Petr Cech replacement?
Man City 'eyeing £115m triple swoop'Liverpool 'to battle City for Carvalho'Report: Man City plotting Carvalho moveHull complete loan deal for MarkovicLiverpool to send Markovic to Hull?
Norwich agree deal for Sporting defender?Result: Real Madrid book place in last 16Team News: Ramos replaces Nacho in Real Madrid XILive Commentary: Sporting Lisbon 1-2 Real Madrid - as it happenedZidane expects "very difficult" Sporting test
> Sporting Lisbon Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Benfica26204256134364
2Porto26196158124663
3Sporting Lisbon26166449262354
4Braga26137638221646
5Vitoria de GuimaraesGuimaraes2612863829944
6Maritimo2611782321240
7Rio AveRio Ave26105113034-435
8BoavistaBoavista2681082725234
9ChavesChaves2671272727033
10BelenensesBelenenses2688102028-832
11Feirense2695122339-1632
12Vitoria de SetubalSetubal2687112527-231
13AroucaArouca2683152442-1827
14Pacos de FerreiraPacos de Ferreira2669112536-1127
15Estoril PraiaEstoril2657142034-1422
16MoreirenseMoreirense2656152440-1621
17Nacional2638151743-2617
18TondelaTondela2638151844-2617
> Full Version
 